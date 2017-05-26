Despite one’s thoughts about Lil Yachty’s music, you can’t deny the fact that he’s one of the most authentic rappers in the game. He doesn’t lie about moving pounds of dope nor catching bodies. The kid doesn’t even blow Loud nor get bent on alcohol. He’s 19 years old and was raised in a stable home. He raps about women–and lots of sex. That’s what most 19-year-olds do. Most importantly, Lil Boat doesn’t shy away from encouraging his fans to be themselves.

READ: Lil Yachty Transforms Into An “X Men” On Aggresive New Track

With that, the burgeoning rap superstar has released his much-anticipated album, Teenage Emotions, today (May 26). Serving as the follow-up to 2016’s Lil Boat, Teenage Emotions is packed with, well, rhymes about sex. And of course, there are a few songs that encourage listeners to follow their dreams. The 21-track effort features contemporaries like YG, Migos, Kamaiyah, Diplo and others. Production is handled by the likes of Lex Luger, Diplo, 30 Roc, DJ Nas and many others.

READ: Lil Yachty And Key! Put The “Yea” Beat Into A Body Bag

The Quality Control signee has also entered into a partnership with clothing brand, Nautica. Yachty will serve as its creative designer, allowing him to design a collection of threads as well as appear in ads.

READ: Lil Yachty Apparently Has Receipts For His Non-360 Deal

Stream Teenage Emotions below on Spotify and cop it over at iTunes.