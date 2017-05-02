Lion Babe’s Astro Raw Debuts “U R My High” From His Upcoming Mixtape

Lion Babe’s Astro Raw has fans clamoring over the announcement about his forthcoming mixtape, rawmix vol 1 after he gave them a teaser. Premiered on The 405 today, the instrumental track leads the way for the full project — slated for release on Thursday (May 4).

Featuring 14 reworked songs, Astro’s tape features his signature production over some of his favorite tracks. We’ll get to hear remixes from Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys and of course, Lion Babe, on the project with a wide range of musical genres mixed in.

Rawmix vol 1. follows the group’s 2016 mixtape Sun Joint which carried them far into 2017, and onto plenty of festival stages. Take it form us, you don’t want to miss Lion Babe’s immaculate live show this summer.

