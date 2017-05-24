Coming off of the heels of delivering Sun Joint around this time last year and debuting their first studio album, Begin, Lion Babe delivers new vibes just in time for the summer.

Wednesday (May 24), the singer-producer pair shared with the world the liberating warm-weather jam, “Hit The Ceiling.” The track is an intergalactic, infectious spreading of “good vibes only” as Jillian Harvey echoes “got to choose, make a move, hustle never stops” and “what a day in our little world, out here riding the wave.” With vocals strong and gentle, the songstress reminds her audience, “we don’t got no limits and we won’t let go.”

While digging through crates with the duo last year, Harvey admitted to VIBE she’s flattered by the Erykah Badu comparisons she’s received on her journey, but her true inspirational goddess is Chaka Khan. Taking comparisons to Badu in stride, she mentioned they finally crossed paths at the 2015 Soul Train Awards, to which Badu said she had “peace hands.”

The producer half of the duo, Astrow Raw (né Lucas Goodman) just released his solo 14-track project, rawmix vol.1, and their previous Moe Moks-supported single, “Rockets” previewed on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio.

