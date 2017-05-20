Lucy Capers never gave up on her thirst for knowledge. At 79 years old, the great grandmother of 13, has became the second person in her family to graduate from college.

READ: College Graduate Goes Viral With Inspiring Tweet

Capers grew up in segregated Alabama, where education opportunities were scarce. She got married at 18, raised three children, and took on a job with the Department of Defense.

But she never gave up on her collegiate dreams.

“Education is the key,” Capers, who lives in Maryland, told WJLA-TV. “Just having that knowledge is everything.”

After retiring in 2002, Capers decided to go to enroll in Prince George Community College, where she received two associates degrees.

And she didn’t stop there.

Capers enrolled in online program at the University of Maryland University College, and for nearly a decade the mother of three has taken at least one class per term.

Last Sunday (May 13), Capers graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Studies.

Now with three degrees to her name, Capers hopes to inspire her grandchildren, and she’s even thinking about going for her master’s degree.

“This will be even more amazing to them, they will say, ‘If grandma can do it, we can do it.'”

See more on Caper’s story below.

READ: Indiana Teen Earns College Degree And High School Diploma At The Same Time