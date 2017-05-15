Despite the lukewarm reception to DROGAS Lite album, Chi-Town’s own Lupe Fiasco continues giving fans what they crave as we go into summer ’17. This time, he went digging in his vault as he gifts the masses with a remastered version of a 2007 leaked track, “Coulda Been.”

The song sounds as if it came fresh from the sessions between his debut album, Food and Liquor and his classic sophomore album, The Cool. It has a distinct sound popularized in Chicago during the ’04-06 eras of its indie rap scene. It’s a profound deep cut that shows what things would have been like if Wasalu Jaco had not picked up the mix. Honestly, after hearing this version, we want to hear the newly released Bump J on the track.

“Coulda Been” is his latest follow up to his previous songs this year like, “Kneelin’ on Needles” and “ANKH:HER,”. The song is now for sale in iTunes.