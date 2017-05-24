Major Lazer is pouring up Caribbean vibes with Bacardi for its “The Sound of Rum” campaign, which officially kicks off Wednesday night (May 24).

“Growing up in the islands, I worked in bars for many years learning how to master the perfect rum cocktail,” says Jillionaire, Trinidad-born member of the trio and designated “Minister of Rum” for the campaign. “It’s a big part of the culture, and something I’m passionate about.”

CREDIT: Bacardi

In an interview with Variety, the “Music is the Weapon” group traveled to a Bacardi distillery in Puerto Rico to craft Bacardí Major Lazer Limited Edition Rum, which will be available in the U.S. mid-June for $19.99.

The electronic dancehall collective will also be debuting their new single, not yet titled, Friday (May 26) at a private beach party in Miami. Catch us there.