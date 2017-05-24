Major Lazer Is Pouring Up Caribbean Vibes For Bacardi’s “The Sound Of Rum”
Major Lazer is pouring up Caribbean vibes with Bacardi for its “The Sound of Rum” campaign, which officially kicks off Wednesday night (May 24).
“Growing up in the islands, I worked in bars for many years learning how to master the perfect rum cocktail,” says Jillionaire, Trinidad-born member of the trio and designated “Minister of Rum” for the campaign. “It’s a big part of the culture, and something I’m passionate about.”
In an interview with Variety, the “Music is the Weapon” group traveled to a Bacardi distillery in Puerto Rico to craft Bacardí Major Lazer Limited Edition Rum, which will be available in the U.S. mid-June for $19.99.
The electronic dancehall collective will also be debuting their new single, not yet titled, Friday (May 26) at a private beach party in Miami. Catch us there.