57-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Downtown Brooklyn A-Train

During rush hour on Friday morning (May 12), law enforcement officials discovered a deceased man on a Manhattan-bound A-train.

READ: MTA Mulls Over Use Of Barriers To Prevent Subway Deaths

According to the New York Daily News, the unidentified passenger was located at Jay St.-MetroTech around 8:30 a.m. NYPD officials stated the incident “looks non-criminal” and there were no signs of trauma. An autopsy is currently underway.

In a report published by NBC New York, this isn’t the first time a person was found lifeless on the city’s transit. Earlier this year, another unidentified man was found dead on a Q train in Manhattan.

READ: A Schizophrenic Suspect Charged With Murder After Pushing Woman In Front Of Train

Details are still forthcoming.