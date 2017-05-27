A man has been taken into police custody after a stabbing that happened on a train in Portland that left two dead and one critically injured.

READ Police Chief Under Investigation For Allegedly Calling Beauty Queen “Black B***h” During Arrest

ABC News reports the stabbing happened Friday afternoon (May 26) when terror suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian allegedly yelled what has been described as hate speech by the Portland Police department. Christian was seen by witnesses on a MAX train screaming anti-Muslim slurs towards two women who were believed to be Muslim. One of the young woman were seen wearing a hijab. As people went to intervene, the suspect stabbed three people, with one man dying on the scene and another victim at a local hospital. The other victim does not have life-threatening injures.

CREDIT: Portland Police Department

“This investigation started on Friday May 26, 2017, at 4:30 p.m., when North Precinct and Transit Police Division officers responded to the report of a disturbance on an eastbound MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Station involving a male who stabbed two other people,” a statement from the police reads. “Multiple officers responded to the area and, while enroute, learned that the suspect got off the train and was leaving the area on foot towards Providence Medical Center.”

The suspect was cornered by the police, where one officer hinted that Christian might’ve been on meth. Police are currently looking for the women who were targeted in the incident to find out more information.

Christian will be arraigned on Monday.

This is a developing story.

READ Ariana Grande Plans To Hold Benefit Concert Following Manchester Arena Bombing