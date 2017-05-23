23-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With Manchester Arena Bombing

Deadly Blast at Manchester Arena
On Monday night (May 22), a suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The bombing occurred at Manchester Arena at 10:30 p.m., Buzzfeed reports, which left 59 people injured.

Early Tuesday morning (May 23), the Greater Manchester Police department announced that they’ve arrested an unidentified 23-year-old man who was detained in the town’s southern area. Authorities believe he holds a connection to the deadly attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement shortly after the incident and said authorities “believe the attack was carried out by one man.” The next step is to investigate if the yet-to-be-identified suspect was part of a larger operation. Although the bomber’s identity is known, it’ll remain concealed at this time. “This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening, cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives,” May said.

An outpour of support was shared on social media by musicians across the globe. Grande also took to Twitter to express her sympathy and shock.

Per Buzzfeed, people began to send out false information about missing family or friends. Actress Skai Jackson’s image was used and she swiftly addressed the heartless action.

