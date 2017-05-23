On Monday night (May 22), a suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The bombing occurred at Manchester Arena at 10:30 p.m., Buzzfeed reports, which left 59 people injured.

Early Tuesday morning (May 23), the Greater Manchester Police department announced that they’ve arrested an unidentified 23-year-old man who was detained in the town’s southern area. Authorities believe he holds a connection to the deadly attack.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

@theresa_may PM @theresa_may: “Police and security services believe they know the identity of the perpetrator”pic.twitter.com/ZN9oNiSi0W — BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) May 23, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement shortly after the incident and said authorities “believe the attack was carried out by one man.” The next step is to investigate if the yet-to-be-identified suspect was part of a larger operation. Although the bomber’s identity is known, it’ll remain concealed at this time. “This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening, cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives,” May said.

An outpour of support was shared on social media by musicians across the globe. Grande also took to Twitter to express her sympathy and shock.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Mate, that is fucking horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. 👎🏾No — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbreaking… My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected in Manchester tonight. 🙏🏾 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 23, 2017

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Thinking about my @arianagrande and the U.K. In this moment ! Praying for u all!! Lord help A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on May 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

I am so saddened to hear the news about what happened @ #ManchesterArena…Sending prayers to all & their families during this trying time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man…man. The hell is goin on in this world. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 22, 2017

Thoughts, prayers and my whole ❤️ are with Manchester this evening. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017

The World is falling apart. Wanna send my love ❤️ to everyone. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 23, 2017

My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande’s show in Manchester. I’m praying for everyone there… — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

This cant be the world we live ! pic.twitter.com/hSTUggLaAH — George Lopez (@georgelopez) May 23, 2017

We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently. I was crushed today to hear it became a reality. My condolences to all of the families affected and we will be praying for all of Manchester. Also I am praying on peace of mind for Ariana. 😢 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 23, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Per Buzzfeed, people began to send out false information about missing family or friends. Actress Skai Jackson's image was used and she swiftly addressed the heartless action.