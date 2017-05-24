Mariah Carey-Bruno Mars Mashups Are Taking Over The Internet

You can always rely on the Internet for entertainment. Whether it’s hilarious, thought-provoking or downright creative, talking about some of the gems on the World Wide Web connects us as people.

The latest musical masterpiece the ‘Net has to offer is a small series of mashups done by Roan Nair that combine the timeless vocals of Mariah Carey with the energetic music from Bruno Mars’ latest album, 24K Magic.

In the two songs created, Nair fuses Mimi’s “Emotions” with Mars’ number one hit, “That’s What I Like,” as well as combining Carey’s sultry “You’re Mine (Eternal)” with the effortlessly sexy “Versace On The Floor” from the funky phenom.

We hope there are more perfect Mimi/Mars mashups on the way. Check them out below.