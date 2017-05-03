Graduate Honors Hip-Hop Greats By Recreating Their Album Covers In His Cap & Gown
It’s graduation season, and University of North Texas student Mark Phillips isn’t soliciting your cheesy photography company to capture his big moment. Before walking across that stage, he did something a little more original by assembling a series of photos and recreating the album covers of all the artists that kept the alumnus inspired throughout his college tenure.
“I felt like these artists and their music were a strong part in keeping me motivated to graduate,” said Phillips to Complex in an email. “Not only that, but my job as a video creator has been hard to balance with being a full time student. So their music really has kept me inspired to keep pushing towards my goals.”
The results? LIT. Phillips’ renditions include Kendrick Lamar’s Damn, J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive and 4 Your Eyez Only, Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Drake’s Nothing Was the Same, Big Sean’s I Decided, and Logic’s The Incredible True Story to name a few.
Check him out:
I wanted to be creative with these graduation pictures while also thanking a few of my favorite artists. (S/o to Aff for taking these @cleanuniform)So I recreated their album covers with me graduating on them 😂🔥. These artists kept me focused and inspired to stay on the right path while accomplishing the goals I set for myself through their music and words. Thanks for all the inspiration and creativity (SCROLL to see them all guys!) @realcoleworld @bigsean @brysontiller @logic301 @kendricklamar @champagnepapi @chancetherapper @ms_laurynhill