While you were tidying the house or tossing back post-church mimosas with friends at brunch, Marshawn Lynch was kicking it with a gaggle of familiar and unfamiliar pals in the Bay Area. On Saturday (May 20), the new Oakland Raider led a parade of hundreds of bicyclists in his hometown.

The Friday before, he’d tweeted out a picture of himself on a black and gold bike, inviting the community to meet him in front of Oakland Technical High School, his alma mater, for an #OaklandRideout the next afternoon.

2morrow at Oakland Tech 1 o’clock pic.twitter.com/PWcXkURayX — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 19, 2017

According to SFGate.com, as they made their way from Oakland down to Berkeley along College Avenue, about 300-400 riders came out, following behind Lynch as he and his bike clung on to the window of a slow-moving SUV. Those who weren’t on wheels were on the sidelines with smiles wide, snapping pictures as the former Seattle Seahawk rode by.

Marshawn Lynch on a Saturday bike ride with his friends — hundreds of them. Group will ride to Berkeley and back to Oakland. pic.twitter.com/HaAffMaW5R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2017

Five police cars reportedly held up the rear to make sure everything went smoothly.