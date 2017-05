Originally featuring Kanye West, Mary J. Blige’s “Love Yourself” earns a solid 16 from Harlem’s own A$AP Rocky. Backed by an orchestra and a cinematic visual, the two win in the game of self-love. Watch the Taj-directed video up top.

MJB’s Strength Of A Woman out now.