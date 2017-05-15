Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Tour

To back her latest studio album, Mary J. Blige announced a national tour set to takeoff on July 30 in Chicago, Illinois.

Released in late April, Strength of a Woman debuted at the top spot on Billboard’s R&B Albums Chart. Featuring guest spots from Missy Elliot, Kanye West and more, Blige’s latest ode served as a healing process following her divorce from longtime partner/manager, Kendu Isaacs.

In a previous interview with Angie Martinez, Blige revealed her inner thoughts concerning her strained relationship. “Unfortunately he was my everything and you can’t make a person your everything because you’re giving them too much power,” Blige said. “You’re giving them God’s power and this is why things like this happen. I just gave him way too much, but I gave him all of that so he can feel comfortable in the company of my peers and when he comes around he’s not just ‘Mary J. Blige’s husband.’”

Pre-sale for Pandora, Live Nation, and Facebook users will begin May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general public sale will commence on May 19 at 11 a.m. EST.

“Strength of a Woman” Tour Dates:

Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre – 7/30

Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill – 8/1

Cleveland, OH – Hard Rock Live – 8/2

Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center – 8/4

Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater – 8/5

Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium – 8/6

Atlanta, GA – Wolf Creek Amphitheater – 8/8

Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre – 8/10

Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion – 9/13

Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk – 8/18

New York City, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden – 8/19

Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre – 8/22

Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place – 8/23

Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – 8/25

Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park – 8/26

Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre – 8/30

Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl – 9/1

Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre – 9/2

Denver, CO – Bellco Theater – 9/6

Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort – 9/8

Oakland, CA – The Paramount Theatre – 9/9