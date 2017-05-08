U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters appeared at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, introducing Sunday night’s (May 7) winner of the Best Fight Against The System award alongside Tracee Ellis Ross.

Going off script, the Blackish star saluted Waters for her service in politics and social justice: “Thank you for your work, your voice and how you use it. Thank you for for being an example for all of us, especially in these times.”

Waters, clearly moved, embraced Ross and segued into her presentation. “Artists, actors, singers and citizens have a unique opportunity,” she said, before handing the honors to the 2016 film Hidden Figures, “the ability to speak out and inspire change.”

Congrats to Hidden Figures, which beat out Luke Cage, Get Out, Loving and Mr. Robot.