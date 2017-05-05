MC Lyte Announces Engagement After Finding Love Online

Earlier this year, MC Lyte pried back the shield on her private moments to share that she found the love of her life after meeting him on an online dating service. Now, the legendary rapper announced that she’s engaged.

READ: MC Lyte And Snow Tha Product To Appear On ‘Queen Of The South’ Season 2

Per Essence, the “Lyte As A Rock” emcee shared the central factor that her fiance and fellow New Yorker possesses. “My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable,” she admitted. “With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself.”

God is good always. . . #WealthyRelationships @YourManAndYourMoney Story Link in Bio A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte) on May 4, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Rock — born Lana Moorer — revealed that she felt this is the right time to share her life with someone significant. “Just being alone, being single in Los Angeles, California,” she said. “That is a hard thing to do for a black woman, to date and it be authentic and true. I think when you are present and you’re aware, it opens you up.” More details are outlined in her upcoming book, Your Man & Your Money.

READ: MC Lyte Has New Music On The Way, Hints At Collab With Lil Mama

Watch her give the full scoop on finding love below.