This is how you celebrate.

Meek Mill turned the big 3-0 on Saturday (May 6), and he’s marking the milestone with a new EP, titled Meekend Music.

The three-track release features A$AP Ferg and Young Thug, along with production from Honorable C-Note, Stoopid, plus Mally Raw and Murda.

READ: Meek Mill Suggests Industry Heads Are Being Paid By Nicki Minaj To Smear His Name

Fans will be glad to hear that Meek not only sounds recharged, but he may have picked up some clarity along the way.

The most obvious example of his fresh perspective can be heard on “Left Hollywood,” which is a major contender for the best of the three songs.

But the project isn’t without a few potential shots at Drake and Nicki Minaj. As Complex notes, the Philly rapper seemingly takes aim at adversary with a line about ghostwriting. He also cleverly mixes “more life” into the lyrical pot.

On “$lay,” Meek mentions waking up from a “ménage” before name dropping Remy Ma, which of course sounds like a direct shots at is his ex-girlfriend.

But if anything, the light lyrical jabs aren’t totally unwarranted (life imitates art, as they say), or unexpected.

Regardless of alleged subliminals, fans seem to be measuring Meekend Music on its merit, and the early early reviews look pretty good.

This man dropped a three song mixtape and it’s a classic. Happy birthday! Thanks for this Meekend Music 🎶🔥 @MeekMill — Isadore Wood (@IsadoreWood) May 6, 2017

THAT OLD MEEK BACK #MEEKENDMUSIC — Sarcastic Bastard (@MartyMontega) May 6, 2017

I am leader, never a follower! – Meek Mill 🔥🎉 Must listen to “MEEKEND MUSIC” – Backboard ft. Young Thug — Not Gonna Happen 🔴 (@MillionairePac) May 6, 2017

READ: Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At A Missouri Airport

Stream Meekend Music below.