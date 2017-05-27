It’s been two years, but Meek Mill is still listening to the diss record that Drake aimed at him. In fact, he allegedly plays “Back to Back” for motivational purposes.

On Saturday (May 27), the Philly rapper added a video of himself to Instagram stories where he happens to be driving — while casually showing off his diamond watch — and blasting “Back to Back.”

Ironically enough, the track is cued up to the lyrics about Meek’s former relationship with Nicki Minaj. (“I don’t wanna to hear about this ever again, not even when she tell him that they better as friends”).

Coincidence? Probably not. But whatever the motive, the Meek and Drake beef is so old at this point, maybe these two can finally graduate to a peaceful resolution.

Drake dropped “Back to Back” in July 2015, at the height of the storied Meek rift. The record was followed up by “Charged Up,” which basically became a side dish to the club-friendly diss record that launched countless memes.

Meek retorted with “Wanna Know,” and “War Pain.” He also seemingly took shots at Drake on his Meekend Music EP.

