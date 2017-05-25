Meek Mill isn’t playing games.

After releasing Meekend Music EP for his 30th birthday, dropping visuals for his smash single, “Litty,” and “Left Hollywood,” and the Philly bull is back with his brand new “Glow Up” video.

READ: Meek Mill Releases ‘Meekend Music’ EP In Honor Of His 30th Birthday

In this straight-to-video footage filmed on his bornday (May 6), -Meek gleefully talks about the turning the big 3-0 on his PJ — with a few of his closet friends. The Dreamchaser kicks back while en route to the Dominican Republic where they enjoy the company of pretty women, sunshine, and a big ass swimming pool.

READ: Meek Mill’s “Litty” Video Is A Peek Into The Naive World Of Credit Card Scammers

It’s rumored that Meek is in the process of completing his next album, the follow-up to last year’s Dreamchasers 4.5. You can also catch the “Litty” rapper on Against All Odds tour with Yo Gotti.