Meek Mill turned 30-years-old on Saturday (May 6), but instead of relaxing on his G-Day, the Dreamchaser decided to gift fans with a 3-track EP titled, Meekend Music.

To keep his vibe going, this week, the rapper born Robert Williams released another video for the contemplative track, “Left Hollywood.” Over a hypnotic piano and hard kicks, the Philly rapper reflects on his rough upbringing in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Really hurt my heart, ripped my feelings apart/Out in Philly it’s dark, we was really so scarred/But acting silly so hard, but we just wanted some love/Mama working, daddy dead, I just wanted a hug,” Meek raps.

“Left Hollywood,” which follows the music video to the Tory Lanez-assisted track, “Litty,” appears on Meekend Music. In addition to releasing new music, Meek also announced his Against All Odds tour.

In July, Meek will join Yo Gotti on a 21-city tour.

Check out tour dates below and watch the video above.

July 5 – Cleveland, Ohio — Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 6 – Indianapolis, Ind. — Klipsch Music Center

July 7 – Detroit, Mich. — Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 9 – St. Louis, Mo — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12 – Boston, Mass. — Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

July 14 – New York, N.Y. — Hammerstein Ballroom

July 15 – Reading, Pa. — The Santander Arena

July 18 – Baltimore, Md. — Pier Six Pavilion

July 19 – Charlotte, N.C. — Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 – Atlanta, Ga. — Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 22 – Jacksonville, Fla. — Daily’s Place

July 23 – Miami, Fla. — Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

July 25 – Nashville, Tenn. — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 27 – New Orleans, La. — UNO Lakefront Arena

July 28 – Houston, Texas — Revention Music Center

July 29 – Austin, Texas — HEB Center at Cedar Park

July 30 – Dallas, Texas — South Side Ballroom

Aug. 1 – Denver, Colo. — Fillmore Auditorium

Aug. 3 – Phoenix, Arizona — Comerica Theatre

Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Palladium

Aug. 8 – Seattle, Wash. — WaMu Theater