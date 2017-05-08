Meek Mill’s “Litty” Video Is A Peek Into The Naive World Of Credit Card Scammers

Meek Mill is one who always keeps his ear to the streets. The Philly native stays abreast to all that goes on in the hood, and that includes both the good and the bad.

His Spike Jordan-directed music video for “Litty,” featuring Tory Lanez, actually serves as a real glimpse into the growing world of credit card scammers. 10 years ago, selling drugs was the most common hustle in his North Philly projects, but nowadays young people are more prone to pick up some fake credits versus 8ths of cocaine.

We see the crew evade the law in this video, but you better believe their luck is about to run out in Meek’s next visuals. Stay tuned!

