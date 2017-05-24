The family of a man who was shot and killed last year in the parking lot at a Meek Mill concert is now suing the rapper and the venue.

In December, Travis Ward and another individual were killed after Meek’s concert at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Conn. Ward’s family is suing the “Glow Up” musician and the Oakdale Theatre for not providing more rigid protection at the rap show. Ward was at the concert celebrating his 31st birthday.

According to the Hartford Courant, “With song titles like “Body Count” and “Ooh Kill’Em” that praise indiscriminate killing and mayhem, the potential for tragic incidents like this should have been properly anticipated and planned for by Meek Mill, his concert promoters and the Oakdale Theatre,” said New Haven lawyer Joel Faxon. An injured fan named Nathan Mitchell is also a party in the lawsuit.

“The venue security was grossly understaffed and ill-equipped to deal with the hazardous environment presented by any Meek Mill concert,” Faxon said in the suit. “A strong police presence was required. They were innocent bystanders who ended up in a war zone.”