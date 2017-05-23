Melania and Donald Trump made headlines when they landed in Tel Aviv, where Melania appeared to be swatting her husband’s hand as he reached for hers. Awkward mishap? Twitter, nevertheless, had a field day:



Then… it happened AGAIN—this time in Rome, where FLOTUS cleverly dodges Donald’s hand by moving hers to fix her hair. You ain’t slick, Melania!

Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017



But—inquiring minds want to know: just why is the First Lady curving her man like so? We’ve gathered ’round the thinking table and conjured up a most foreseeable list of reasons why Melania doesn’t want to touch POTUS. Peep the rundown below…

READ: Donald Trump Says No Politician Has Been Treated Worse Or More Unfairly Than Him

1. She wants to bite the hand that feeds her, but can’t.

CREDIT: Giphy

2. Wait—she’s allergic to him.

CREDIT: Giphy

3. Perhaps Trump’s hands are too small for hers?

CREDIT: Giphy

4. On second thought, maybe he doesn’t wash his hands and Melania doesn’t want to catch the cooties.

CREDIT: Giphy

5. Then again, Trump does play too much golf. Maybe his calloused fingers and warts are to blame?

CREDIT: Giphy

6. Nah… She just wants to be ready to run away as soon as she sees the perfect opportunity to do so.

CREDIT: Giphy

7. Because she realized Trump is a Trump supporter, ya know? Like, b***h, be HUMBLE.

CREDIT: Giphy

8. Or that he’s a fan of Katy’s new music.

CREDIT: Buzzfeed

9. You know what? We’ve got it. Because he’s a “p***y grabber” and Trump’s ex-wife accused him of “violating” her.