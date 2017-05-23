Don’t Touch Me: 9 Wildly Probable Theories Why Melania Keeps Dodging Trump’s Hand

GOP Presidential Candidates Debate In Detroit
CREDIT: Getty Images

Melania and Donald Trump made headlines when they landed in Tel Aviv, where Melania appeared to be swatting her husband’s hand as he reached for hers. Awkward mishap? Twitter, nevertheless, had a field day:


Then… it happened AGAIN—this time in Rome, where FLOTUS cleverly dodges Donald’s hand by moving hers to fix her hair. You ain’t slick, Melania!


But—inquiring minds want to know: just why is the First Lady curving her man like so? We’ve gathered ’round the thinking table and conjured up a most foreseeable list of reasons why Melania doesn’t want to touch POTUS. Peep the rundown below…

READ: Donald Trump Says No Politician Has Been Treated Worse Or More Unfairly Than Him

1. She wants to bite the hand that feeds her, but can’t.

 

giphy-4-1495563085
CREDIT: Giphy

2. Wait—she’s allergic to him.

 

giphy-5-1495563232
CREDIT: Giphy

3. Perhaps Trump’s hands are too small for hers?

 

giphy-6-1495563285
CREDIT: Giphy

4. On second thought, maybe he doesn’t wash his hands and Melania doesn’t want to catch the cooties.

 

giphy-7-1495563486
CREDIT: Giphy

5. Then again, Trump does play too much golf. Maybe his calloused fingers and warts are to blame?

 

giphy-8-1495563562
CREDIT: Giphy

6. Nah… She just wants to be ready to run away as soon as she sees the perfect opportunity to do so.

 

giphy-9-1495563623
CREDIT: Giphy

7. Because she realized Trump is a Trump supporter, ya know? Like, b***h, be HUMBLE.

 

giphy-10-1495563780
CREDIT: Giphy

8. Or that he’s a fan of Katy’s new music.

 

anigif_sub-buzz-22272-1495467380-14-1495563937
CREDIT: Buzzfeed

9. You know what? We’ve got it. Because he’s a “p***y grabber” and Trump’s ex-wife accused him of “violating” her.

giphy-11-1495564127
CREDIT: Giphy
Tags: Donald Trump, LOL, Melania Trump