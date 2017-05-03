First Lady Melania Trump’s camp might’ve had a case of slippery Twitter fingers when her personal account “liked” a tweet sending plenty of shade towards her husband, President Donald Trump.

READ Texas Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards Has Been Fired

Gizmodo caught the snafu on Tuesday (May 2) when the account enjoyed a meme by writer Andy Ostroy, on Melania’s expense.

It’s not the first time Melania’s marriage to Trump has rested on the minds of the web. The hashtags #SaveMelania and #SadMelania came to be thanks to the gif above from Trump’s inauguration. The couple’s body language has also been assessed by critics who have often compared to how former presidents’ engagement with their partners.

“She doesn’t make waves,” says Lisa Bytner, who spoke to Vanity Fair about Melania’s role as First Lady and her relationship with Trump. “She speaks only when spoken to. She’s just very sweet.” She may not be living in the White House but Melania is winning over some Americans. Currently, she holds a 52 percent approval rating higher than her husband’s 46 percent.

Melania’s account quickly deleted the “like,” but it was too late. Meanwhile, Trump has other worries in his first 100 days with James Comey. During his Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing Wednesday (May 3), the FBI director testified he was highly confident that Russian intel hacked the presidential election.

READ Plies On Mexican Immigrants: “Y’all Ain’t Building No Wall… Them My Buddies