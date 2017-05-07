Model Teased For Having Dark Skin Uses Her Platform To Combat Bullying
Khoudia Diop went from being bullied for having dark skin to becoming a model. The Senegalese beauty dubbed “Melanin Goddess” has more than 450,000 Instagram followers, and she’s using the social media platform to stand up against bullying.
The 20-year-old model who landed a contract with French cosmetics line, Makeup Forever, is raising money to create campaigns and initiative combatting bullying. Her goal is to bring in $10,000 through You Caring, a sight centered around “compassionate crowdfunding.”
On Sunday (May 7), Diop shared two photos on Instagram: a close-up shot of her rich complexion, and a glam photo
“I’ve been #bullied for my dark skin…something I cannot change!! Now I have a platform that allows me to help those being bullied and to help make a difference,” Diop wrote next to the first photo. “Join the movement and #donate towards my anti-bullying initiatives!!”
NOW that I got your attention! CLICK LINK IN MY BIO to donate to help me stand up against bullying. Your donation will help with the creation of anti-bullying campaigns, contribute towards other anti-bullying organizations and help those who are victims of bullying! IF YOU ARE FOLLOWING ME YOU ARE FOLLOWING A MOVEMENT! Every dollar counts!! SUPPORT THE MOVEMENT! #DONATE (let’s reach the goal in 10 days!) I’m counting on each of you!! 😘😘
Despite being teased as a child, a then 15-year-old Diop moved to Paris where she was encouraged to become a model. She moved to New York City in 2016, and appeared a campaign by The Colored Girl Project that went viral.
In an interview with the Daily Mail last October, Diop opened up about how confronting bullies helped her self-esteem. “As I grew, I learned to love myself more every day, and not pay attention to the negative people, which helped a lot,” she said.
“I want to inspire young girls and let them know that we are all goddesses inside and out,” Diop added of her “Melanin Goddess” moniker. ‘The message I have for my sisters is that how you look doesn’t matter as long as you feel beautiful inside.”
See photos of Diop below.