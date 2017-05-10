Frank Ocean Shot Met Gala Photos For Vogue Magazine

Frank Ocean continues to surprise us.

The elusive musician served as Vogue Magazine’s photographer during last week’s (May 1) Met Gala. He confirmed on his Tumblr page the exciting assignment by simply writing “Thanks Anna [Wintour] for letting me shoot the party.”

Vogue publicized the photographs on their website, and shared a picture of Ocean’s “Lens” collaborator A$AP Rocky giving actress Gwyneth Paltrow a kiss on the cheek on Instagram.

According to the caption, the "Slide" singer used a Contax T3 35mm camera to photograph stars such as Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

According to the caption, the “Slide” singer used a Contax T3 35mm camera to photograph stars such as Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

You can check out the candid shots here, and in the 2017 Met Gala Special Issue of Vogue, which hits newsstands today (May 10).