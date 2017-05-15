Michael Jordan Admires Derek Jeter’s Legacy In Open Letter

Derek Jeter’s impact not only in the Big Apple but within Major League Baseball was solidified on Sunday (May 14) when the New York Yankees retired his jersey. Following the five-time World Series champion’s tenure with the Bronx Bombers, a slew of fans showed up at Yankee Stadium to commemorate the achievement.

Although another sports legend couldn’t be at the event in-person, he decided to write a straight-to-the-point open letter congratulating the former pinstripe hitter. In a post published by The Player’s Tribune, Michael Jordan paid his RE2PECT to the New Jersey native.

READ: Derek Jeter Reportedly Joins Bid For Miami Marlins Ownership

“Beyond your 20 years in the majors and an endless list of accolades, it was your love and respect for the game that set you apart,” number 23 wrote. “Your pursuit of greatness on and off the field has set the standard for others to follow.”

Read the full letter here.