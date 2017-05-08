An Ohio middle school student received a 10-day suspension for liking a photo of gun on Instagram with a caption that read “ready.”

“I liked it, scrolling down Instagram at night about 7, 8 o’clock I liked it,” Zacahry said to Fox 19 Now. “The next morning they called me down [to the office] patted me down and checked me for weapons.”

Zachary’s parents were furious upon learning of the disciplinary action taken by Edgewood Middle School officials.

“I was livid, I mean, I’m sitting here thinking ‘you just suspended him for ten days for liking a picture of a gun on a social media site,” father Marty Bowlin said. “He never shared, he never commented, he never made a threatening post… anything on the site, just liked it.”

Since receiving the notice, Zachary’s parents said the school overturned the suspension and no further disciplinary action will taken. Friday morning (May 5) officials emailed parents assuring them all student’s were safe.

“Yesterday evening school officials were made aware to an alleged threat of a student bringing a gun to school. We act on any potential threat to student safety swiftly and with the utmost importance. This morning, the alleged threat was addressed and we can assure you that all students at Edgewood Middle School are safe and school will continue as normal. Thank you”