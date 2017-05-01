Migos have returned with another video that showcases their southern roots paired with their lavish lifestyle. In partnership with Champs Sports and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, the “Bad and Boujee” rappers take viewers from the studio to a hidden-gem restaurant to a casual game of football.

The visual was made possible through a partnership with Champs for their “The Moment” campaign. According to a statement published by Billboard, Jones said the video is inspired by his life experiences and his journey as a pro-athlete.

“Just like the [Under Armour] Threadborne Shift [shoes], we’re not about doing things the way they have always been done. We are looking to instead stand out, to be different and take the lead and forge our own paths in life whether through sport, music or fashion,” Jones said. “That is what this campaign celebrates and I could not be more excited to bring this mentality and energy to life with this new film partnership with Champs Sports and Under Armour.”

Check it out above.