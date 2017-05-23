Migos Reportedly Refused To Perform With Drag Queens On ‘SNL’

Katy Perry’s Saturday Night Live performances might’ve been cringeworthy at best, but claims about the Migos have taken center stage.

According to the World of Wonder, the production company that commissioned a few of the drag queens that performed alongside the singer during her song “Swish Swish,” weren’t allowed to join the singer for her second set– “Bon Appétit” with Migos. Their website added some drag queens weren’t invited to the afterparty because the rapper’s felt uncomfortable.

Other sources added the drag queens were intended to perform for both sets. “I was one of the performers on that table with them the whole time, during the rehearsal for 3 days,” a source said. “On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. I wasn’t on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there.”

Some of the performers with Katy on Saturday (May 20) included popular New York drag queens like Brenda Dharling, Lil Miss Hot Mess, Bryant Dorean, Scarlet Envy, Gisele Alicea, Brita Filter, Yuhua Hamasaki, Pattaya Hart, Kimberly Smallz LaBeija, Alotta McGriddles, Svetlana Stoli, Miss Vita Summers, Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza, The Countess Mascara and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 contestant Vivacious.

There’s also claims that an SNL staffer supported the rumor that no queens were allowed to the afterparty. That might be hard to believe considering there’s proof that a good amount of fabulous queens were seen enjoying themselves with the singer and SNL cast member Leslie Jones on the set and the event.

One of the best experiences. Saturday Night Live Finale with the one and only Katy Perry and new single Swish Swish. So glad to share with my sisters. Live in your truth. Much love always ❤️💛💚💙💜 A post shared by Brenda Dharling/BrandonMichael (@bdharling) on May 21, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

Forgot to share this slightly awkward photo from the SNL after party, which took up the entirety of Rockefeller Plaza. Plus I got lots and lots of compliments on my @wackywacko perfume dress! 🥂 A post shared by Lil Miss Hot Mess (@lilmisshotmess) on May 22, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

On set with the girls @lesdogggg @thebritafilter @bdharling #swishswishbish #SNL A post shared by Scarlet Envy (@scarletenvy) on May 21, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Katy’s performance of “Bon Appétit” also featured a more intimate setting since the rappers and dancers were around a table. World of Wonder has also deleted their post about the claims.

Migos were previously wrapped up in claims of homophobia after their comments about iLoveMakonnen. While the group has issued an apology, the group found themselves in the throws again when Offset said he wouldn’t perform at a gay club. During an interview with Billboard, Quavo denied he was homophobic by citing his work with Frank Ocean. “I got a record with Frank Ocean (“Slide”),” he said. “That closes my case.”

