Funkmaster Flex took to Instagram Live Thursday (May 4) to clarify the comments he made about the relationship between fallen hip-hop icons Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., but the live stream quickly turned into a dramatic, tear-stricken screaming fest. Luckily, Mike Epps stepped up to turn this awkward experience into a hilarious moment for the internet.

The Meet The Blacks star covered the lower half of his face in black paint to resemble Flex’s patchy beard and screamed into the camera, mimicking the DJ’s anger hilariously. He even created a hashtag and invited others to play along with the #PunkFlexChallenge:

Funk Flex is really mad at just 4 men & Beijing 😂 #punkflexchallenge pic.twitter.com/AvkSOdv8lG — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) May 5, 2017

Fortunately for Epps, Funk Flex, born Aston George Taylor Jr., can take a joke and shared the Fifty Shades Of Black actor’s video on his own IG.

@eppsie Hahaha!!! I just turned 100 my brother!!! I’m a try that challenge tho !! #punkflexchallenge A post shared by FunkFlex (@funkflex) on May 5, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Happy Friday.