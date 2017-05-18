Mike Epps and his estranged wife, Mechelle Epps, have unfortunately reached a boiling point in their ongoing divorce. Mechelle has recently accused her soon-to-be ex of cutting her off cold turkey in an attempt to force her into an unfair divorce settlement.

According to a new report at Bossip, Mechelle is asking for $118,46 a month in spousal and child support. As the Next Friday actor sees it however, she is asking for way too much. The comedian is reportedly willing to bring the price down to $26,503, which he says will allow him to also pay off his debts to the IRS.

“Mike is attempting to force me to settle by cutting off my support,” Mechelle reportedly said in a statement that was obtained by Bossip. “He has been paying our bills like always, until recently. Now he is cutting off my access to bank accounts and credit cards in an attempt to coerce me to settle.” She has reportedly been unemployed for the majority of their marriage and has been watching over their two children.

The very specific settlement request would reportedly go to taking care of their mansion, which costs $30,000 a month to maintain, as well as the children’s private school expenses and the nanny, whom they pay $3,500 a month. Mechelle also said she spends between $5,000 to $10,000 a month on other necessities, such as clothes and food. “The amount he wants to limit me to is far below what we have routinely spent on the children and for my living expenses,” Mechelle said in court papers reportedly obtained by Bossip.

In addition to the spousal support, Mechelle is reportedly requesting exclusive use of their former family home and wants her estranged husband to handle all of her attorney’s fees.

Mike and Mechelle married back in 2005. News of their divorce was made public in 2016. A judge has reportedly not ruled in regards to their settlement.