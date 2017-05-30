Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ransom 2 is loaded with stars such as Big Sean, Future, Rihanna and many others. One of the many stand-out tracks on his second installment of Ransom is the groovy song, “Perfect Pint” with Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar and Rae Sremmurd.

In the Nabil-directed video, Sremmurd and Kung Fu Kenny cruise the desert in a flying old-school whip. In another scene, Guwop–dressed in an astronaut suit–hovers over the highway where mushrooms sprout from the ground. In addition to giant shrooms, huge pills fly through the sky and enormous cups pour–what’s perceived to be Lean–into the cars.

Back in March, the beatsmith released the visuals to “Gucci On My,” a song from Ransom 2, featuring 21 Savage, Migos and YG.

In other Kendrick and Mike WiLL Made-It news, their joint effort, “Humble,” is currently sitting at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Watch the video above.