It looks like Miley Cyrus has caught wind of the reactions to her controversial statement on hip-hop and decided to post her own rebuttal to clear the air. On May 5, the former Voice coach published a lengthy passage on Instagram stating that her love for hip-hop is unbroken despite her strange attempt to distance herself from the genre.

“So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best!” she writes. “At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”

Cyrus’ seemingly advantageous gestures concerning black culture came to the front-lines in 2013 with her onstage antics and usage of black dancers at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards. In a recent cover story with Billboard, the 24-year-old professed her fandom for Kendrick Lamar but then got schooled by the masses for her opinion on hip-hop.

“But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.’ I can’t listen to that anymore,” she said. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k’ — I am so not that.”

Twitter users swiftly pointed out the flaw in Cyrus’ remarks.

Miley Cyrus moving away from hip-hop is a nice example cultural appropriation…black culture is used when its convenient — Devonte King (@deeruns_) May 4, 2017

Ironically, Miley Cyrus is pulling a “that’s why you ugly, anyway!” on hip-hop after spending years trying to get its approval. — Keith RC (@kreid_c) May 4, 2017

Miley Cyrus rebranding her image & the stuff she said about hip hop is EXACTLY WHY this whole “culture is meant to be shared” logic is BS — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) May 5, 2017

Miley Cyrus a prime example of why y’all need to stop “inviting ppl to the barbecue” They eat, take to go boxes, and don’t come back. — LO (@lonthecelebrity) May 5, 2017

Miley Cyrus talking about hip hop like she didn’t throw her ass on a married man in a beetle juice suit to a song about date rape — Pudge Princess✨ (@Liltwistout) May 5, 2017