It looks like Miley Cyrus has caught wind of the reactions to her controversial statement on hip-hop and decided to post her own rebuttal to clear the air. On May 5, the former Voice coach published a lengthy passage on Instagram stating that her love for hip-hop is unbroken despite her strange attempt to distance herself from the genre.

“So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best!” she writes. “At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”

When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE…. Laugh…. Live fully…. to be there for one another… to unify, and to fight for what’s right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! – MC

Cyrus’ seemingly advantageous gestures concerning black culture came to the front-lines in 2013 with her onstage antics and usage of black dancers at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards. In a recent cover story with Billboard, the 24-year-old professed her fandom for Kendrick Lamar but then got schooled by the masses for her opinion on hip-hop.

“But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.’ I can’t listen to that anymore,” she said. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k’ — I am so not that.”

Twitter users swiftly pointed out the flaw in Cyrus’ remarks.

