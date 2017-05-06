Miley Cyrus Says She’ll “Continue To Love And Celebrate Hip Hop” Despite Previous Comments
It looks like Miley Cyrus has caught wind of the reactions to her controversial statement on hip-hop and decided to post her own rebuttal to clear the air. On May 5, the former Voice coach published a lengthy passage on Instagram stating that her love for hip-hop is unbroken despite her strange attempt to distance herself from the genre.
“So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best!” she writes. “At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”
Cyrus’ seemingly advantageous gestures concerning black culture came to the front-lines in 2013 with her onstage antics and usage of black dancers at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards. In a recent cover story with Billboard, the 24-year-old professed her fandom for Kendrick Lamar but then got schooled by the masses for her opinion on hip-hop.
“But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.’ I can’t listen to that anymore,” she said. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k’ — I am so not that.”
Twitter users swiftly pointed out the flaw in Cyrus’ remarks.
Miley Cyrus moving away from hip-hop is a nice example cultural appropriation…black culture is used when its convenient
Ironically, Miley Cyrus is pulling a “that’s why you ugly, anyway!” on hip-hop after spending years trying to get its approval.
Miley Cyrus rebranding her image & the stuff she said about hip hop is EXACTLY WHY this whole “culture is meant to be shared” logic is BS
Miley Cyrus a prime example of why y’all need to stop “inviting ppl to the barbecue” They eat, take to go boxes, and don’t come back.
Miley Cyrus talking about hip hop like she didn’t throw her ass on a married man in a beetle juice suit to a song about date rape
Miley Cyrus profited off of Hip-Hop culture/music for 4 years straight and now she all of a sudden has a problem with it.
