Miley Cyrus is on a mission to reinvent her image, beginning with her new outlook on music which will presumably stray from her 2013 sound with hitmaker Mike WiLL Made-It. Alongside Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J, the former Disney star stepped into the hip-hop genre with “23.” But with this new presentation, Cyrus received backlash for her controversial decisions concerning black culture, specifically when she used black dancers during her 2013 Video Music Awards performance.

In a cover story penned by John Norris for Billboard, Cyrus spoke on the reactions during that time period. “It’s mind-boggling to me that there was even a controversy around me having black dancers,” she said. “That became a thing, where people said I was taking advantage of Black culture, and with Mike [WiLL Made-It] — what the f**k? That wasn’t true. Those were the dancers I liked!”

The conversation later segued to Cyrus’ newfound outlook on hip-hop following Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. debut and why she decided to distance herself from the genre over the years. “But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.’ I can’t listen to that anymore,” she said. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k’ — I am so not that.”

For Cyrus’ fans, her new tunes will have a “political” tone. “I was torn on whether I was going to work with certain producers that I really like. But I feel if we’re not on the same page ­politically … My record is political, but the sound bite doesn’t stop there,” she said. “Because you can write something beautiful and you know E! News will ruin our lives and say, ‘This is a political record.’” Because then I’m the Dixie Chicks and I’m getting my album smashed in the streets, and that’s not what I want. I want to talk to people in a compassionate, understanding way — which people aren’t doing.”

