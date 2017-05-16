Welp, that was quick.

Days after getting mercilessly dragged all over social media, the newly-crowned Miss USA issued an alternative answer to the health care question that resulted in so much backlash.

Kara McCullough made the media rounds Tuesday (May 16) to clarify that she actually thinks healthcare is a “right,” and not a “privilege” — as she originally stated during the pageant.

“I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right,” the 25-year-old nuclear scientist told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan. “I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide.”

McCullough, who also caught heat for her comment on feminism, explained that her initial healthcare remarks were merely an attempt at getting people to see where she was coming from, as an insured governmental employee.

“Having a job, I have to look at healthcare like it is a privilege,” McCullough said.

Watch her full interview below.

