Missy Elliott is all about the women on her remix of “I’m Better,” as she recruits an all-star lineup featuring Lil’ Kim, Eve and Trina. “Brought a few legends out for this one,” Elliott wrote on Twitter before unveiling her remix.

On “I’m Better,” Missy allows her counterparts to attack the Lamb-produced track with fury. Kim delivers a salacious verse sprinkled with Auto-Tune, while Trina matches her nastiness with lines of her own. “I’m better, better than them/ And I get wetter than them/ F*ck where you’ve been/ Get too much cheddar for him/ I set the bar and them bitches only setting trends,” Trina boasts.

Rather than dive into her sex appeal, Eve uses her verse to brag about her success. “I’m so anti/ Winning in life by a landslide/ I know you see me, you see me/ Your chick wanna be me, but she could never be me,” she raps.

The remix comes after Elliott released the funky visuals for “I’m Better” last January. The Dave Meyers-directed video was filled with lasers, floodlights and fun choreography.

Listen to the remix below:

This article was originally published on Billboard.com.