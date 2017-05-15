Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique took time out of her stand-up set to address three heavyweights in the entertainment industry. According to Essence, the Blackbird co-star called out Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and her Precious director, Lee Daniels for playing a role in casting a dim light on her career.

“No, I was not blackballed, I was white-balled by some black d**ks who had no balls,” the Baltimore native said to a shocked Apollo Theater crowd. The 49-year-old later added a few more expletives and said she’s being treated unfairly.

“So thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed… It would kill me not to say the real sh*t,” she said. “You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y’all could suck my d**k if I had one.”

In 2010, Mo’Nique won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Precious. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that Hollywood began to blackball her because she remained steadfast on attaining her worth as a highly successful actress.

“I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago,” she said. “And he said to me, ‘Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed.’ And I said, ‘I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?’ And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play the game.’ And I said, ‘Well, what game is that?’ And he gave me no response. The next thing he said to me was, ‘ Your husband is outbidding you.’ But he never asked me what [salary] we were asking for. Your know, my husband [actor and producer Sidney Hicks] and I had to change things so we wouldn’t have to depend on [others]. So we do it independently.”