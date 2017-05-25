Comedienne and Academy-Award winning actress Mo’Nique has been the center of attention after she called out Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry for what she alleged to be unfair treatment. Unafraid of whatever professional and social repercussions may come, Mo’Nique alongside her husband Sidney Hicks took to their podcast to double-down on their side of the story.

The ladies of The Real weighed in on the topic that’s been taking over social media and all agreed it would best for the four of them to work together as opposed to the divide that has now taken place. Co-host Adrienne Bailon, while referencing social media and took issue with those who believed Mo’Nique was “keeping it real” and wondered why the Baltimore native’s behavior equated to authenticity.

“Now, I have an issue with people thinking that every time someone is loud or boisterous or saying something negative, that that’s them keeping it real. Why does it always have to be that, just because you’re all over the place being loud and making a lot of noise, that that’s the truth and that’s real? Why can’t keeping it real be classy? Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘let me hold my peace and let me move on?’ Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘you know what – they may have done that but I’m going to respect that and move forward.’ Why can’t that be keeping it real?” Bailon questioned.

It didn’t take long for Mo’Nique to catch wind of Bailon’s comments and true to form, she issued a response.

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon My loves. This BABY gets a pass. She is to young to even begin to understand. However @AdrienneBailon if you would like to discuss we open. — Mo’Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon we await your reply sister. This is Mo’Nique. I hope I’m not being to loud for you. Lol. — Mo’Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon by the way I am fighting for young sisters like you who haven’t won an Academy Award. — Mo’Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon if u really want 2tell us something, my husband and I would b more than happy to come on the show, you can tell us directly. — Mo’Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

Mo’Nique has been speaking her mind lately and some think it’s her right, while others think she’s doing more harm than good. Does Bailon have a point? Is Mo’Nique’s behavior ruining her chances at another role in Hollywood, or should Bailon just stay out of grown-folks business? Sound off in the comments.