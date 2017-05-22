It looks like Academy-Award winning actress Mo’nique isn’t letting up on her scathing accusations against entertainment titans Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry. The comedienne made headlines last week when during a stand up at Harlem’s famed Apollo theater she accused the trio of damaging her career.

“No, I was not blackballed, I was white-balled by some black d**ks who had no balls,” the Baltimore native said.” The Precious actress continued. “So thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed… It would kill me not to say the real sh*t. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y’all could suck my d**k if I had one.”

While many online accused the 49-year-old actress of making her situation worse by outing three of Hollywood’s biggest names, it appear as though she’s not letting up. In a recent video, Mo’Nique said she spoke with Tyler Perry afterwards, but claimed Perry threw his “billionaire” status around, coming off insincere.

“See, when he called us up and tried to be the billionaire I said ‘N***a, put Madea on the phone, let me speak to that real b**ch because you f**king this up right now, and to that n***a’s credit he got Madea on the motherf**king phone!”

Many have questioned Mo’Nique’s motives wondering why she’s decided to speak on her grievances with Daniels, Winfrey and Perry now. Either way, do you think Mo’Nique is doing herself a disservice by speaking out? Sound off in the comments.