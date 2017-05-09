Monty And PnB Rock “Let Em Know” What’s Really Real

Remy Boy Monty recently hooked up with his homeboy from Philly, PnB Rock, for a batch of new songs. Back in February, we heard them together on “Dead End,” but the close-knit collaborators have debuted another heater.

READ: Remy Boy Monty Brings Pelle Pelle To Paterson, NJ

“Let Em Know” finds the guys bouncing over mid tempo bass drums, synths and piano keys. The subject of the track: their growing bank accounts, new foreign vehicles and all the trappings that are associated with fame and fortune.

Monty plans to release a new solo mixtape later this year.

READ: Fetty Wap And Monty Are Back To Work On “Way You Are (King Zoo)”