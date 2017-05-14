Dedication & Appreciation: Jam To These Hip-Hop & Soul Classics For Mother’s Day

Songs about love and the turn up normally tend to send us on fantastic voyages, but nothing quite describes the feeling of a great jam dedicated to all the mothers out there. This Mother’s Day (May 14) is no different as you’re bound to see plenty of photos montages dedicated to mom on social media.

The music stratosphere has gifted us with plenty of treats for mom. After all, they’re the ones that have helped motivate legends like Tupac Shakur (“Dear Mama”) and gave love and devotion to titans like J.Cole (“Apparently”). Artists who’ve found themselves on the journey to motherhood have also made dedications to their bundles of joy like Beyonce (“Blue”) and Lauryn Hill (“To Zion”).

Take a trip with us through channels of soul, hip-hop, latin pop and R&B with these touching odes to the women who really make the world go round, below.

16. The Intruders “I’ll Always Love My Momma” Save The Children (1973)

15. Nas “Dance” God’s Son (2002)

14. Aventura “Amor de Madre” We Broke The Rules (2002)

13. Snoop Dogg “I Love My Mama” No Limit Top Dogg (1999)

12. Ashanti “Mother” The Declaration (2008)

11. Brand Nubian “Momma” Fire in the Hole (2004)

10. Jay Z “December 4th” The Black Album (2003)

9. LL Cool J “Big Mamma (Unconditional Love)” 10 (2002)

8. Jamie Foxx “I Wish You Were Here” Unpredictable (2005)

7. Whodini “Early Mother’s Day Card” Open Sesame (1987)

6. Fantasia “Baby Mama” Free Yourself (2004)

5. Beyonce “Blue” Beyonce (2013)

4. Kanye West – “Hey Mama” Late Registration (2005)

3. Boyz II Men “A Song For Mama” Evolution (1997)

2. Juan Gabriel “Amor Eterno (Endless Love)” Juan Gabriel en El Palacio de Bellas Artes (1990)

1. 2Pac- “Dear Mama” Me Against The World (1995)