Mura Masa And Desiigner Travel “All Around The World” On New Track

Crowds at Coachella this April were treated to a world exclusive when Mura Masa dropped his collaboration “All Around The World” with Desiigner on stage. It was actually the first time the pair had met in person, which is pretty wild for a twosome that sounds so perfect together on record.

“All Around The World” is not a trap song, but it does feature some standard trap flair. Mura Masa infuses the colorful, track with screeches and 808 clicks as the MC lets rip his signature Desiignerisms. He even sings a bit on the tune, which will be featured on Mura Masa’s self-titled debut album, dropping July 14.

Mura Masa’s self titled album is set to be released worldwide on July 14.

