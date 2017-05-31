In an open letter published via Mass Appeal, Nasir Jones offered his most fervent thoughts on the current political landscape of today’s so-called Trump era. “We all know a racist is in office,” he wrote. “People can talk their shit. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that shit, but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth shit.”

Nas went on to issue a rightful lambasting of Trump and his administration, but was clear-cut about not investing his time or interest in the political arena, presumably because much is expected from the celebrated MC often dubbed as the “people’s champ.”

“My focus is on what’s happening with real people in their everyday lives,” he said. “How they behave, the decisions they make, and how that affects families. I grew up in a single-parent household, so I was affected by that life. But it didn’t stop me. So I speak to the everyday people. I speak to everybody. If the people are bothered by it, I speak on it. If the people are bothered and want change, I speak on that.”

He closed out on a philosophical note, crediting Eastern ideology for the way he approaches life, managing to see “balance” in everything—a political act, if you will, diametrically opposite of Trump’s staunch Western (and oft-xenophobic) views.

“I read Eastern philosophy as a teen, so I see balance in everything. I have a cooler head because of it. If I could do that then, now we can save many more, ya dig? Especially in this day and age with all the resources we have, all the information of the Information Age, And that’s whether Trump’s in office or not. So, I don’t got time for lippin’. I got time for actions. Anytime I’m speaking it’s action,” he vehemently stated.

