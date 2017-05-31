Now that Youngboy is a free man, the North Baton Rouge native wastes no time with feeding new content to fans. Last night (May 30), 38 Baby (That’s one of Youngboy’s aliases) released the brand new visuals to his contemplative track, “Untouchable.”

In the straight-to-video clip, the 17-year-old is seen on Facetime with Meek Mill, who tells the rookie rapper: “You gotta to move or die.” Youngboy and Meek appear to be in the middle of a discussion about collaborating on the song. During other scenes, Youngboy can bee seen spending time with his two children, family and friends.

“I remember I wanted for to quit for so many times/But I know this moment’d come, now it’s my time/I gotta make up for all them nights that my Momma cried/I’m goin’ in, I’m putting everything on the line/Dropped out of school to chase my dream, I had some for to prove/I put my all in this shit, man I can’t fuckin’ lose,” raps 38 Baby.

Back in 2016, Youngboy released his gritty 38 Baby effort, and earlier this year, he released Mind of a Menace: Reloaded.

Last week, burgeoning Baton Rouge rapper, NBA Youngboy, was released from jail after being charged with two counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting. According to Baton Rouge’s WAFB, the rapper born Kentrell Gaulden, plead to guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm on Monday May 22, and was released from East Baton Rouge Jail later that week.