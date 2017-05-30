Ne-Yo ushers in the positive vibes with his new single, “Another Love Song.” Now, this isn’t a melody that a “Scrooge” would be proud of, but instead, the “So Sick” artist decided to belt out his captivating definition of the four letter word.

The famed songwriter joined forces with producers Cirkut and Dr. Luke, Rap-Up reports, to debut the aforementioned song that’ll live on repeat on your playlist. “You make me wanna sing another love song/ Loud enough for everybody to hear/ You make me wanna sing another love song/ And it started from the day you appeared,” Ne-Yo croons.

The track is rumored to be the lead single off the World of Dance judge’s alleged album, but for now, get your two-step on below.