The forthcoming Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me has fans patiently waiting to see the short yet impactful life of the passionate rapper and activist on the big screen. Sunday night (May 8) at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, stars from the Benny Boom directed film were on hand to premiere an exclusive clip from the film.

In the short scene, Tupac recites a poem written for Jada Pinkett. While nervous at first–Pac, played by Demetrius Shipp Jr–pulls the handwritten note from his back pocket and begins reading and quickly the playful moment becomes serious yet heartwarming.

“You are the Omega of my heart. The foundation for my conception of love. When I think of what a black woman should be, it’s you that I first think of.”

Jada, played by Katt Graham, can be scene getting misty eyed as Tupac continues to read aloud his heartfelt words for his dear friend. As Pac concludes the poem, it’s Jada who claims he’s turning “soft” before his move to California, while Tupac jokingly says she’s the soft one while wiping away her tears.

Get a peek at the upcoming Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me (@alleyezmovie), w/ this exclusive clip from the #MTVAwards–airing tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/lg6um2kWrH — MTV (@MTV) May 7, 2017

All Eyez On Me chronicles Tupac’s life, his rise to to hip-hop elite, his incarceration, the shooting and his untimely death. All Eyez On Me hits theaters on what would’ve been Tupac’s 46th birthday, June 16.