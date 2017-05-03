Ne-Yo decided to “try something just for fun” with Kendrick Lamar’s latest hit “HUMBLE.” off of his album DAMN.

READ: NBA Playoffs 2017 Selects Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” As Theme Song

“Was in the studio and that new Kendrick came on, so I decided to try something just for fun,” he wrote on Twitter today (May 3).

The R&B musician, who has been spending time outside of the studio with his wife and newborn son, sang and rapped over the Mike Will Made It beat, and spit about feeling on top of the world about “finally being rich and famous,” despite being seen as “the weird one” growing up.

According to Ne-Yo, the key to success is being humble, as well as never selling out to the industry in order to transcend what is expected.

“Get the f**k over yourself, check ya ego/ I didn’t change, I evolved, get it right…” he says. There are subtle differences with the arrangement, with some “oohs” and “ahhs” in the chorus that give the track a subtle R&B flair.

READ: 10 Years Later, We’re Still Addicted To Ne-Yo’s ‘Because Of You’

What do you think?