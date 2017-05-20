Nicki Minaj is quite the giver. A week after paying off college loans and tuition for some of her fans, Minaj revealed more of her philanthropic efforts, via social media.

Apparently, the Queens native has been quietly sending money to an impoverished village in India for the last couple of years. And her kindness is already paying off.

READ: Crew Love: 10 Celebrities Who Have Given Back To Their Fans

Thanks to the “No Frauds” rapper’s generosity, villagers now have access to a computer center, a reading program, two water wells, and more.

“This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud,” Minaj wrote on Instagram Saturday (May 20). “The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a computer center, a tailoring institute, a reading program and two water wells.

“We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some [people] don’t even have clean water,” she continued. “Blessings to India. Our work is far from done.”

Minaj added that she’ll be dropping more details about her charity work in the “near future,” in case fans want to get involved.

Peep her Instagram posts below.

READ: Nicki Minaj Announces Charity For “Student Loans/Tuition Payments”