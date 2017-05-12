Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj relieved a few lucky fans by paying off their college tuition balance. Students who were in a sticky financial bind reached out to the Queens native once she revealed her generous pursuits on Twitter and now she’s showcased the fact that she fulfilled her word in a descriptive Instagram post.

According to The Root, the “No Frauds” rapper posted the first names of those lucky students and the transactions and shared that she plans to establish a charity to help with financial aid.

“I’ll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON!” she wrote. “You’ll be able to officially sing up! I’ll keep you posted!”

Keep an eye out on Nicki’s social media accounts in the near future.